Like mother, like daughter. Miley Cyrus got married in the same place her parents did!

“25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin Tn and said ‘I do,'” the singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, captioned a photo of herself wearing a floral dress embracing a muscle-teed (and mullet-clad) Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram on Friday, December 28. “I would definitely say everything has come full circle! I love u Lovey….. if I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing 💗 #happyanniversary”

As previously reported, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” crooner, 26, married her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, in a secret ceremony on Sunday, December 23, at her Tennessee home.

The Hannah Montana alum wore a floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown, while the Hunger Games actor, 28, donned a tuxedo and sneakers. “This is probably our one – millionth kiss …” Miley wrote on an Instagram photo on Wednesday, December 26, which showed the newlyweds engaged in a lip-lock on their special day.

Billy Ray, 57 and Tish, 51, have had a roller coaster of a relationship, with both filing for divorce on separate occasions. Billy Ray dropped one divorce filing in March 2011 only for Tish to file for separation in June 2013. The couple called off their plans for dissolution of their marriage again in July of that year.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways,” Billy Ray’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Tish also said marriage can be really hard especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We’ve had rough times but we both realized we didn’t want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work.”

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and Tish have three children together: Miley, Braison, 24, and Noah, 18. Billy Ray also adopted Brandi, 31, and Trace, 29, Tish’s children from a previous relationship. The country star also has son Christopher, 26, from a previous relationship.

