She’s still just being Miley. While reflecting on her past drug use, Miley Cyrus revealed she sends her parents, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, her old interviews about the topic.

“One of my favorite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy.’ That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then,” the 27-year-old “Slide Away” songstress said on Variety’s “The Big Ticket” podcast. “It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft.”

While growing up on the Disney Channel, Miley was very vocal about the dangers of substance abuse, even declaring in 2009 that “drugs are for idiots” during a radio interview. As she got older, however, the Hannah Montana star changed her tune, often speaking out about how much she loved smoking weed. Miley is now six months sober following a “big vocal surgery” in November 2019.

“My doctor looked at my vocal cords, and he said, ‘No one shy ever has to get this surgery. This is from overuse of the vocal cords.’ It’s no surprise that I would have this,” she said. “I’ve been touring since I was 12 years old, but it’s not even the touring that’s the hard part. It’s you end up staying up late and meet-and-greets and things like that. And obviously I just talk a s—t ton.”

Miley added that her sobriety journey is about more than her procedure.

“At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable,” she said. “My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress’ boyfriend, Cody Simpson, is also sober. Both musicians have been open about how their sobriety has helped them creatively.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,’” Miley told Variety. “It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”