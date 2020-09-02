Telling all! Miley Cyrus didn’t hold back any of the details of her love life, sobriety and more in a recent interview with Joe Rogan.

On Wednesday, September 2, the 27-year-old Disney alum sat down for a candid conversation on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and got very honest very quickly. Having spoken openly about her past drug use throughout her career, the “Slide Away” singer didn’t have any trouble discussing the ways addiction has impacted her family — and promised that she wasn’t trying to preach about her own sobriety.

“I’ve become the face of a lot of things against my will,” Cyrus teased. “When you’re someone in my position, your opinion becomes your identity and it also becomes almost, like, a preacher. … I’ve decided to start telling people, ‘I live my own lifestyle.'”

While abstaining from smoking has become a “personal preference” of hers, the Hannah Montana alum admitted that she’ll have a celebratory drink every so often, despite the painful hangovers the next morning.

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress has always been an open book, especially since the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth in 2019. The Last Song costars quietly tied the knot in December 2018 after nearly a decade of dating on and off, but called it quits less than eight months later. Their divorce was finalized in January.

“I recently went through a very public divorce that f–king sucked,” Cyrus explained on Tuesday. “What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing, and just all those stories.”

Even after spending her childhood in the public eye, the “Midnight Sky” singer still gets surprised by the way her personal life can get picked apart in the press. Shortly after her split from Hemsworth, 30, Cyrus had a flirty fling with Kaitlynn Carter and later moved on with Cody Simpson, from whom she split in August. Hemsworth, for his part, has been dating model Gabriella Brooks since late 2019.

“It’s just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there is no gap in time that they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to [my divorce],” she said. “You’re telling a story from always being behind — especially when it comes to the media.”

Scroll down to see more of Cyrus’ candid comments on her single status, past relationships and more.