Forever daddy’s little girl! Billy Ray Cyrus had great things to say when speaking about his daughter Miley Cyrus and how much he admires her “spirit.”

“She’s a giver. She believes that we’re all put here for a reason, and that’s to give back to our fellow man,” the “Old Town Road” artist, 58, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, June 26, while promoting his partnership with Busch. “I’m real proud of her.”

Billy Ray said he knew the 27-year-old Grammy nominee “was special” from the moment she was born in November 1992. “That’s why we named her Destiny Hope. Destiny Hope Cyrus is her name — at least it used to be [before she legally changed it],” he explained.

“But no matter what you call her, she still is Destiny Hope,” the country star continued. “She is a ray of sunshine. She is a special human being. She’s got a great heart.”

Billy Ray shares Miley with wife Tish Cyrus. The couple, who have been married since 1993, also share Brandi, 33, Trace, 31, Braison, 26, and Noah, 20. (The “Achy Breaky Heart” rocker also shares son Christopher, 28, with Kristin Luckey.)

In Billy Ray’s interview with Us, the Hannah Montana alum also raved about his youngest child, Noah. He noted how “extremely proud” he is of the “Young & Sad” singer, especially with her new EP, The End of Everything.

“It is absolutely mind-blowing,” the proud dad said. “If they have the Grammys [in] 2021, she should be nominated for [a] Grammy. … It is a really special record.”

Aside from praising his daughters, Billy Ray opened up to Us about his new partnership with Busch. The beer company recruited the “Ready, Set, Don’t Go” crooner to recreate the brand’s 1980s jingle, “Head for the Mountains.” Billy Ray’s rendition is intended to serve as an inspirational stepping stone for fans to get creative and make their own twist on the track.

Beginning now through Sunday, July 5, fans are invited to submit their own version of “Head for the Mountains.” Busch and Billy Ray will handpick submissions to participate in a beer maker’s 2021 commercial. The winner will score a $10,000 incentive and a private recording session with Billy Ray.

“That song played everywhere. It was part of the fabric of who I am, where I’m from. It was, like, a backdrop. Almost like a hit song from that time era,” he explained. “The fact that it was inspiring other artists to have a chance to lend their creativity to something new and actually have, like, a prize that you can win. … That’s exciting to young or old struggling artists out there.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo