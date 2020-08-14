Embarking on a new chapter. Miley Cyrus confirmed the news that she and Cody Simpson have amicably split after 10 months of dating.

“Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” the singer, 27, said on Instagram Live on Thursday, August 13, before the release of her new single, “Midnight Sky.”

“For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives,” she continued. “And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Miley Cyrus on her current relationship status with Cody Simpson. “All Tea No Shade”#MidnightSky pic.twitter.com/eKznb2YsqL — mileysbae (@mileysbae) August 14, 2020

Hours later, the poet, 23, took to his Instagram Stories to praise Cyrus’ new song.

“So proud of you,” he captioned a screenshot of them FaceTiming. “Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Thursday that the former couple called it quits, with a source saying, “They realized they’re better off as friends than dating each other.”

Cyrus and Simpson were first linked in October 2019 after her splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. She married her Last Song costar, 30, in December 2018, only to separate seven months later; they finalized their divorce in January. Cyrus moved on with Carter, 31, in August 2019, but they broke up one month later.

The Hannah Montana alum defended her decision to date amid her divorce, tweeting in October 2019, “This ‘ dating ’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this. I was in a committed relationship [with Hemsworth] for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff.”

She added at the time, “Don’t f–king pity me, not what I’m asking for . I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘ privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me ! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at !”

Hemsworth, for his part, was most recently linked to model Gabriella Brooks.