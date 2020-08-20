Looking into the future. Miley Cyrus revealed in a new interview that she prophesied her divorce from Liam Hemsworth just two months after their top-secret wedding.

“I wrote ‘Slide Away’ before my breakup. I wrote ‘Slide Away’ in February of the year before,” the Grammy nominee, 27, told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Essentials Radio on Wednesday, August 19. “I just keep speaking these things into existence.”

As a result, Cyrus learned to look inward in hopes of creating a better future for herself.

“I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words,” the Hannah Montana alum said, seemingly referencing her 2017 song “Malibu,” which she released one year before her and Hemsworth’s home in the beach city burned down in the Woolsey Fire.

“I was talking yesterday about where you apply your attention determines how you feel. And I think that’s what I mean by definitely joking about me burning my house down with my words,” she continued. “But I do believe in where we put our attention determines our faith.”

Cyrus and the Hunger Games star, 30, quietly married in December 2018 after dating on and off for nearly a decade. They separated only seven months later, and she released “Slide Away” six days after the announcement. The former couple finalized their divorce in January.

“Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up.”

In the midst of the divorce, the “Midnight Sky” singer dated Kaitlynn Carter for one month before moving on with Cody Simpson in October 2019. She and the poet, 23, called it quits earlier this month.

Cyrus said on the Apple Music show on Wednesday that she tries “to not get lost in emotion” after dealing with heartbreak, so she grabs a pen and paper to keep her from doing so.

“I look at what’s being added, what’s being subjected, and I write down each on each side of the scale,” she explained. “And then I measure from one to 10, 10 being the greatest, what they’re contributing or not to my life. And then I look at those numbers, ‘OK, what’s the higher number on the addition, and is it higher number on the subtraction to my life?’ And then I can make a logical decision based on numbers, and not based on every thought that I think, because our brain totally does its own thing sometimes. And a lot of the time what you’re feeling, isn’t something that you’re just feeling right now; it’s something that you felt when you were 10.”