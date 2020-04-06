Liam Hemsworth revealed what he did to stay “balanced” after his split from wife Miley Cyrus in August.

The former Hunger Games star, 30, spoke about his new exercise regimen in a cover story for Men’s Health Australia’s May issue and laughed when the magazine’s editor asked if his focus now is on rebuilding. “Rebuilding?” he said with a laugh. “Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

Hemsworth is in the best shape of his life, in part due to his role in the new Quibi thriller Most Dangerous Game, in which he plays a man diagnosed with cancer who participates in a deadly game where he is the prey in order to provide for his pregnant wife.

“I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well,” he said. “But it was a great thing ’cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometers] a day or something at one point, which I’ve never done in my life.”

He is proud of his hard work and grateful for the focus and refuge training gave him.

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” he admitted.

An insider told Us Weekly in February that Hemsworth “has been very focused on getting in amazing shape,” adding that “he also enjoys working out because it helps him have a positive mindset and distracts him from any negativity or drama.”

The Aussie actor’s trainer, Jason Walsh, told Men’s Health that his client has trained with workout partners including Jared Leto and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I can’t believe how well his body responds when he’s not going through stuff,” Walsh said of Hemsworth. “I haven’t seen him this happy for a long time. We took advantage of that.”

The “Sliding Away” singer, 27, announced her split from her husband of almost eight months last August, a day after she was spotted canoodling with Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy. Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus shortly afterward and their divorce was finalized in February.

The former Hannah Montana star has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson — the pair celebrated their six-month anniversary earlier this week — while the Isn’t It Romantic star is now dating model Gabriella Brooks.

The pair are in a good place four months into their relationship, with a source telling Us last month that “he feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama.”

“Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley,” the insider added. “They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy.”