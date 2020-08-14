Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Have No Bad Blood After Split

A drama-free breakup. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson ended their whirlwind romance on an amicable note after dating for 10 months.

“They were really there for each other, especially Cody for Miley, after her split from Liam [Hemsworth],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Cody supported Miley as she was becoming more focused on her health and sober.”

The insider added, “They’re still friends and there’s no bad blood. Both of them appreciate that they were able to be there for each other when they needed it the most.”

The “Slide Away” singer, 27, and Simpson, 23, both “just realized it was time to move on and do their own things” as Cyrus is “focused on her sobriety and her career right now.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, August 13, that the pair called it quits on their relationship with a source saying, “They realized they’re better off as friends than dating each other.”

Later that day, Cyrus addressed their split on Instagram Live before the release of her new single, “Midnight Sky.”

“For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be,” she explained. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Cyrus and the “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer were first linked in October 2019 after they were spotted kissing. The PDA-filled outing came after her splits from Hemsworth, 30, and Kaitlynn Carter.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress married her Last Song costar in December 2018, but the duo separated seven months later. Cyrus moved on with Carter, 31, in August 2019, but they parted ways after one month.