Out of this world! Miley Cyrus wasn’t sure she believed in extraterrestrial beings until she saw one in person.

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” Cyrus, 27, told Interview magazine on Monday, October 19. “I’m pretty sure about what I saw.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer admitted that she “bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop” before she saw the UFO, “so it could have been the weed wax” and not another life-form.

The Hannah Montana alum, however, has a vivid memory of the experience.

“The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow,” she explained. “I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too.”

Cyrus noted that a couple of other cars “stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

The “Malibu” songstress took it a step further, revealing that she saw “a being sitting in the front of the flying object,” but didn’t call it an alien.

“It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around,” she explained. “I was shaken for, like, five days. It f–ked me up.”

Cyrus added: “I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer isn’t alone in her alleged alien encounter. Post Malone and January Jones both revealed earlier this year that they too have had run-ins with otherworldly creatures.

“I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’” the “Sunflower” rapper, 25, said during a July episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, noting he’s seen UFOs in New York, Utah and California. “But I was there with, like, four other f—kin’ people and they saw it too.”

Jones, for her part, recalled spotting a UFO in a field in Iowa during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January. “It was definitely a spaceship,” the Mad Men alum, 42, said. “Or a shooting star that just couldn’t figure it out.”