Leaning into the at-home lifestyle. Miley Cyrus revealed that she feels “at peace” amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“This is the most at peace and fulfilled that I’ve been in the last few years,” Cyrus, 27, told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday, March 25, via FaceTime.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer has been away from her family while quarantining at home, but she’s never felt more connected to her fans.

“I think I miss the safety of being able to be around my family,” she explained. “What do I miss of the outside world — of going to the studio or whatever, I don’t really miss that. Because, connecting with my fans every day is something that I really have been missing, probably since Hannah Montana.”

The former Disney Channel star created the Bright Minded Instagram Live series after the at-home orders were put in place and it’s made her more in touch with her fans.

“Even you and I just having this chat feels less alone,” Cyrus admitted. “I just, I feel like I connected more with the outside world inside than I did on the outside.”

Her daily videos and chats with other stars and her followers, combined with the aftermath of the California wildfires, has left the “Malibu” singer looking inward and feeling zen.

“We’re starting to see what it would look like if we actually started treating the world more responsibly. So getting this little, kind of breath of fresh air and a little vision for us to actually see physically what would happen if we actually really focused on climate change,” she explained.

The Tennessee native continued: “The fires did that for me. I got to focus on that. I got to focus on things that worked out and things that didn’t, and what I did or could’ve done or didn’t do.”

Cyrus noted that she’s been “thinking a lot” about her choices and although some of her choices weren’t “the finest,” she doesn’t regret any of them.

“I would do them again because they got me right where I am, and right now I’m connecting with people on a level that’s really fulfilling,” the “Don’t Call Me Angel” crooner revealed. “I can’t say that I’ve really had that over the last few years consistently. This has been consistent fulfillment.”

In addition to reconnecting with her fans and friends digitally, Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, adopted a dog during the viral pandemic.

“Baby boy Bo,” Simpson, 23, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, introducing his followers to the couple’s new pooch. “Stay safe everyone.”

