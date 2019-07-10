Starting anew. Miley Cyrus is getting a jumpstart on rebuilding her Malibu house after it burned down during the Woolsey Canyon wildfire in 2018.

A legal document obtained by RadarOnline.com on Wednesday, July 10, stated that Cyrus, 26, filed paperwork in Malibu on July 2 to begin restructuring the $2.5 million property. The document shows that the Disney alum paid $412.33 to receive the permit.

Cyrus revealed in November 2018 that her home suffered significant damage when the deadly fires hit the region. “Completely devestated [sic] by the fires affecting my community,” she tweeted at the time. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer noted at the time how she was “grateful for all I have left,” and added further that she would be “sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country [sic] Sheriff’s department!” She then asked for fans to donate money, time or supplies to those in need following the deadly fires, even redirecting them to link from the Red Cross on how to get involved.

Cyrus’ husband, Liam Hemsworth, shared a snap of “what’s left of” the couple’s home after the incident. The shot showed the burned-down mansion, as the word “Love” appeared above the rubble in giant letters.

“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” he captioned the Instagram post in November 2018. “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

The Hunger Games alum then expressed his gratitude to those who have helped wildfire victims during the distressing time, adding: “Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”

As previously reported by Us Weekly, the Grammy nominee purchased the four-bedroom home in February 2016. Before moving into the residence, the duo were seen together for the first time since their 2013 split celebrating New Year’s Eve in Australia.

The couple, who wed in December 2018, were among several California residents that were forced to vacate their homes amid the dangerous Woolsey fire. Like Cyrus and Hemsworth, Camille Grammer, Robin Thicke and Gerard Butler’s homes also burned down during the disaster.

