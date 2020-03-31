It’s been a decade since The Last Song first hit theaters on March 31, 2010 — and a lot has changed for both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The singer-songwriter and the Hunger Games actor met (and fell in love) while filming the movie in Georgia in 2009.

“So I heard a rumor that he didn’t really want the role, and so when he came in to audition for the role, I’m thinking, ‘Here’s this guy, he’s amazingly good-looking, super-confident, and he doesn’t realize how blessed he is to be in this room, because I know how blessed I am. This is such a big opportunity for both of us,’” Cyrus told Seventeen magazine in December 2009. “And I was thinking, ‘Ugh, gross,’ you know? Then I started talking with him, and he was just the most genuinely precious, sweet person. And the second audition comes around, and the chemistry was instant.”

She added: “From the time he walked in that door and we saw each other again, we [both] lit up, and we were excited to get work and learn together.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot in December 2018 after dating on and off since the production of the movie.

“[The Last Song] was the first job I got, and it was literally right at the end of my three-month visa,” Hemsworth recalled in February 2019. “It’s sort of weird how it all kind of comes together and 10 years later I’m here, married.”

Less than eight months after their private nuptials at their Nashville home, however, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep said in a statement to Us Weekly in August 2019. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

While their divorce was finalized in January 2020, fans of the romance movie will always be able to revisit Ronnie (Cyrus) and Will’s (Hemsworth) love story in the Nicholas Sparks film.

Scroll through for 10 fun facts about the movie: