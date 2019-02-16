Everything happens for a reason. Long before Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus walked down the aisle, the pair starred opposite each other in The Last Song. Little did everyone know that the Australian actor almost wasn’t cast in the movie.

The role of leading man Will Blakelee was “the first job” Hemsworth, 29, got in the U.S. “It was literally right at the end of my three-month visa,” he told Willie Geist during a Sunday TODAY segment, which was released on Friday, February 15. “Originally, they cast another kid, and it didn’t work out with him.”

“My agent calls me, like, whispering, he’s like ‘You’ve got to go to Disney right now. It’s not working out with the other guy. You’ve got to go in and read with Miley again,'” the Hunger Games alum recalled. (Cyrus, 26, was cast as leading lady/Will’s love interest Ronnie Miller from the get-go.)

The Isn’t It Romantic star added: “I come in and everyone starts clapping like, ‘We should have gone with you first!'”

As evidenced by his December wedding to his former co-star, things worked out for everyone. “It’s sort of weird how it all comes together, and then 10 years later I’m here, married,” Hemsworth said.

In a separate clip released on Friday, the Independence Day: Resurgence actor explained why he and the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer finally decided to tie the knot nearly a decade after they first met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks adaptation.

“We’ve been through so much together over the last 10 years, so [I] felt like it was time,” he said. “I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus got hitched in an intimate ceremony at their Nashville home on December 23.

Sparks, 53, who penned the Last Song book specifically as the basis for the 2009 film, sent his well wishes to the couple after their wedding made headlines. “This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth,” he tweeted on December 26, alongside a snapshot the Hannah Montana alum posted from the occasion. “#TheLastSong.”

