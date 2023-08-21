Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus‘ apparent absence from mom Tish Cyrus‘ wedding festivities has some fans convinced that a major family feud is brewing.

Tish, 58, tied the knot with Dominic Purcell in Malibu on Saturday, August 19. While Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus were all photographed at the nuptials, Noah, 23, and Braison, 29, seemingly had other plans.

“My brother flew here to see me !! 🥹🫶,” Noah captioned an Instagram Story on Saturday, which has since expired. (Screenshots were subsequently shared via fan accounts.)

The photo showed Braison browsing a menu at a local cafe. In a separate Story snap, the siblings got cozy on the couch with pal Alec Holden. “Good morning from our sleepover,” Noah captioned the pic. She and Braison later wandered around a Walmart.

While the duo’s weekend outing raised eyebrows, it was Noah’s fashion choice that had fans doing a double take. In a photo taken with Braison at a taqueria, Noah sported a T-shirt with a vintage image of dad Billy Ray Cyrus on the front.

Neither Noah nor Braison have directly addressed their presence at Tish’s wedding (or lack thereof). Us Weekly has reached out to the Cyrus family for comment.

Trace, 34, meanwhile, further fueled speculation of family drama by sharing a childhood photo of himself, Tish, Brandi, 36, and Miley, 30, via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 20. Noah, Braison and Billy Ray, 61, did not appear in the framed black-and-white pic. Tish reposted the photo via her own Story, adding several red heart emojis.

Tish and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993, and he adopted her two eldest children, Brandi and Trace, from her first marriage. Tish went on to give birth to Miley, Braison and Noah. When Tish filed for divorce in April 2022, she cited “irreconcilable differences” and claimed the duo had not “cohabitated as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

Three months later, Tish was linked to Purcell, 53. “She truly feels like she found her soulmate. Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was The One,” a source exclusively told Us in February, two months before Purcell proposed.

Billy Ray, for his part, got engaged to Australian singer Firerose in November 2022.

Shortly after her parents called it quits, Noah revealed that her song “Every Beginning Ends” was partially inspired by their divorce. She opened up about writing the tune with Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard in an August 2022 press release.

“He told me his dad has a saying: ‘You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course,” she explained, noting that she related to the message “in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship.”