Going strong! Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell are as happy as can be since going public with their romance last year.

“Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the producer, 55, and the Prison Break alum, 52. “She truly feels like she found her soulmate.”

The entertainment manager and the former Legends of Tomorrow star first sparked romance rumors in July 2022 when Cyrus left a string of heart emojis on Purcell’s Instagram, writing, “Hi Babe” in response to one of his posts. The duo have since kept their relationship relatively under wraps, popping up on each other’s social media only occasionally.

“Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was The One,” the source explains. “However, that didn’t take long, and they’ve been inseparable since. She absolutely sees a future with him and feels so blessed that they found each other.”

Last month, the Tennessee native shared a sweet snap of herself and Purcell with a caption referencing the song “Flowers” by her daughter Miley Cyrus. “I can buy myself 🌺…. But he also buys me lots of them……. ❤️ #flowerscelebration,” Tish captioned the photo, which showed the Batwoman alum putting his arm around her.

Tish’s romance with Purcell began after her split from Billy Ray Cyrus, whom she wed in 1993. The Truly Tish alum filed for divorce from the country singer, 61, in April 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. In her court filing, the actress claimed that she and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer had not “cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

The Grammy winner and his estranged wife previously called it quits twice. In October 2010, Billy Ray filed divorce papers before dropping the filing in March 2011. Tish, for her part, filed her own divorce docs in June 2013. The twosome reconciled one month later after attending couples therapy.

In addition to Miley, 30, the pair share Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Braison, 28, and Noah, 23.

After his split from Tish, Billy Ray moved on with singer Firerose, whom he first met on the set of Hannah Montana. The Kentucky native and the songwriter, 34, announced their engagement in November 2022, three months after going public with their romance.

“Happiness is everything,” the “Old Town Road” artist wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of himself and Firerose, who was wearing her new engagement ring.

Last month, Dolly Parton — who is close to the Cyrus family — exclusively told Us that she’d met Firerose, describing her as a “sweet girl.” The “Jolene” crooner, 77, is the godmother of Miley.

“I love Billy Ray like I love Miley. They’re family,” Parton added. “He’s like a brother to me and she’s like a daughter.”