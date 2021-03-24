You’ll always find your way back home. Miley Cyrus wrote her alter ego Hannah Montana a letter to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel series on Wednesday, March 24, and sweet niblets, it’s emotional.

“Hi Hannah, it’s been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity, then slipped into a puke-pink terrycloth robe with a bedazzled ‘HM’ over the [heart],” the “Midnight Sky” singer, 28, wrote via Instagram. “I didn’t know then … that is where you would live forever. Not just in [my heart], but [in the hearts of] millions of people around the world.”

In the two-page note — which was written on the fictional pop star’s signature stationary — Cyrus detailed what has changed since she rose to fame on the Disney series in 2006 as well as what she learned from her time on the show.

“Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego,’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands,” the former child star wrote. “You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down. … You and I have been through it all together, my friend. We’ve shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears and laughs.”

Cyrus went on to chronicle some specific memories from her time on the show, including the happiness her late grandfather felt when he saw her first commercial and the moment she got her period in white pants the same day a “cute guy” was cast on the series.

Instead of joining her new coworker for lunch, the Hannah Montana: The Movie star spent the day “in the bathroom with [her] mom sobbing and scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim.”

Hannah Montana, which premiered on March 24, 2006, launched Cyrus’ career as both a singer and an actor. The Last Song actress was 13 years old when the show first aired. In her letter, the Tennessee native noted that when someone asks where she grew up, she names the location of her dressing room.

The final episode of the show, titled “Wherever I Go,” aired in January 2011. The finale was named in honor of a song Hannah sang on the show, the lyrics of which Cyrus said hold true today.

“The first verse sings, ‘Everything is about to change.’ … And closes on a soaring chorus belting, ‘We might be apart but I hope you always know you’ll be with me wherever I go,’” the “Younger Now” singer wrote. “Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true. You have all my love and upmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. … I love you, Hannah Montana.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a mysterious verified @HannahMontana Twitter account appeared online. Appropriately, the account’s first message was in response to Cyrus’ letter.

“Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade,” Montana wrote.