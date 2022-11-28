Tish Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Romance With Prison Break's Dominic Purcell

Off the market? Tish Cyrus seemingly confirmed her romance with Dominic Purcell while celebrating daughter Miley Cyrus’ 30th birthday.

“Thanks for the cute photo,” Tish, 55, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 27, tagging artist and photographer Vijat M. She added a heart emoji before tagging her rumored new beau.

In the snap, the manager hugged the Prison Break star, 52, as the duo looked out over the ocean at Miley’s party. The “Wrecking Ball” songstress, who turned 30 on Wednesday, November 23, toasted her milestone year with a bash on Sunday that included a pizza station and ice cream sandwich bar.

While Tish didn’t share any more photos with the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum from the occasion, she previously hinted at the romance via her social media comments.

In July, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Tennessee native left a series of red heart emojis on Purcell’s Instagram post about his return to acting following a one-year sabbatical. The following month, Tish wrote “Hi Babe” with smiling face with hearts emoji on another one of the Blood Red Sky star’s snaps.

The Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer cohost also showed her appreciation for Purcell as a father in September when she commented on his throwback family photo.

“It says it all really. 4 kids under the age of four. (think I’m 31 here). Wouldn’t change a thing,” the England native captioned an Instagram snap with his kids. “Very proud of all my children and being a dad. Best job ever. F—kin hard though.” (Purcell shares Joseph, 23, Audrey, 21, and twins Augustus and daughters Lily-Rose, 19, with ex-wife, Rebecca Williamson, whom he split from in 2008.)

Tish agreed, replying, “It really does say EVERYTHING” with a crying laughing emoji.

While the Truly Tish alum has continued to post heart emojis on Purcell’s Instagram profile in the months that followed, it wasn’t until November that fans noticed the Killer Elite actor popping up in Tish’s comments section.

“MCEO X MTEO = TWINNING 💕,” Tish captioned a November 17 picture while matching with Miley. Purcell, for his part, replied with two heart emojis.

The pair’s rumored romance seemingly began just months after the Brandiville executive producer filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 30 years, Billy Ray Cyrus, in April.

Tish cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

The “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast cohost claimed in the filing that she and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 61, have lived in separate residences and have not “cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

The estranged couple — who share Miley, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22 — previously called it quits twice before. Billy Ray also adopted Tish’s two children from a previous relationship, Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33, once they tied the knot in 1993.

The Kentucky native first filed for divorce in October 2010 but dropped the filing in March 2011. Two years later, Tish filed her own divorce documents. In July 2013, however, Us confirmed that the duo had reconciled following couples therapy.

Their third split, meanwhile, appears to be more permanent as Tish and Billy Ray have both seemingly found love with a new partner.

While Tish has been somewhat quiet about her new romance with Purcell, Billy Ray went public with Firerose in August after collaborating on the song “New Day” one year prior. The country crooner confirmed his engagement to the musician in October.

Us Weekly has reached out for comment on Tish and Purcell’s romance.