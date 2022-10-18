Looks like congratulations may be in order! Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm their engagement after sparking rumors last month.

“Autumn,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 18, alongside several selfies in which Firerose donned a diamond ring. Although the musicians didn’t explicitly address the engagement speculation, fans left congratulatory messages in the comments.

“Congratulations. God bless and much love and happiness to you both,” one Instagram user wrote.

The apparent engagement post comes six months after Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray, 61, after nearly three decades of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Tish, 55, claimed in the filing that she and the “Old Town Road” artist hadn’t “cohabitated as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

The exes have split and reconciled twice before. In October 2010, the Hannah Montana alum filed divorce paperwork before dropping the filing in March 2011. The producer and actress filed her own divorce documents two years later. The following month, Us confirmed that the pair were working through their problems.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways,” Billy Ray’s rep said in a statement to Us at the time. “Tish also said marriage can be really hard especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We’ve had rough times but we both realized we didn’t want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work.”

The former couple share three children: Miley Cyrus, 29, Braison Cyrus, 28, and Noah Cyrus, 22. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer also adopted his estranged wife’s two children from a previous relationship: Brandi Cyrus, 35, and Trace Cyrus, 33. They announced their decision to call it quits in April.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the family rep said in a statement to Us at the time. “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”

Billy Ray connected with his new flame, Firerose, after they collaborated on the song “New Day,” released in July 2021. The “All Figured Out” singer wished her beau a happy birthday via Instagram in August. “The world is a better place with you in it. Happy birthday Billy,” she captioned a snap of her and the country star.