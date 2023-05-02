Welcome to the family! Miley Cyrus is “thrilled” that her mom, Tish Cyrus, is engaged to boyfriend Dominic Purcell following her split from Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Miley is so grateful that she’s found someone she loves with all her heart,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the singer’s reaction to her mother’s milestone moment. “Dominic makes her mom so happy, and Miley loves seeing her mom smiling and laughing all the time. Miley couldn’t be more excited for them.”

According to the insider, the “Flowers” performer, 30, “only wants the best” for Tish, 55, after her parents’ high-profile divorce. The music manager announced on Saturday, April 29, that Purcell, 53, popped the question. “A thousand times…. YES ❤️,” Tish captioned an Instagram post which included a photo of her square-shaped diamond ring.

The couple sparked romance rumors in 2022 before making their relationship Instagram official in November of that year. “Thanks for the cute photo,” the Tennessee native wrote alongside a pic of her and Purcell looking at the ocean.

Ahead of his romance with Tish, the Legends of Tomorrow alum was previously married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 to 2008. He was also in an on-off romance with AnnaLynne McCord from 2011 to 2018.

Tish, for her part, tied the knot with Billy, 61, in 1993 after a whirlwind romance. Following nearly 20 years of marriage, they called it quits for the first time when the country singer filed for divorce in 2010. The pair later announced their decision to give their relationship another chance.

Two years later, Tish filed her own divorce documents based on “irreconcilable differences” at the time. “This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family,” she told Us in a June 2013 statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Shortly after their breakup made headlines, Us confirmed Billy and Tish’s second reconciliation. The duo — who share kids Miley, Braison, 28, and Noah, 23, — ultimately parted ways again in April 2022. (Billy adopted Tish’s kids from her first marriage, Brandi, 35, and Trace, 34, before their split.)

The “Achy Breaky Heart” performer went on to date singer Firerose and confirmed their engagement in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Tish has remained focused on her growing connection with Purcell. “Tish and Dominic have so much in common. They both love the outdoors, going to the beach, and living life to its fullest,” the source shares with Us. “When Tish and Dominic first started dating, her mom wanted to keep things under a wrap for a little while until she knew things were getting more serious. She’s still getting used to calling Dominic her fiancé, but she can’t wait to spend the rest of her life with him.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones