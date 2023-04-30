Off the market! Nearly one year after Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell confirmed their romance, they have gotten engaged.

“A thousand times…. YES ❤️,” Miley Cyrus’ mother, 55, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 29, sharing a pic of her square-shaped diamond ring during a photo shoot with Purcell, 53.

Tish and the actor’s loved ones quickly celebrated their pair’s relationship milestone.

“Congratulations to my Dad and @tishcyrus,” Purcell’s eldest daughter, Audrey Purcell, gushed via Instagram Story on Saturday. “Thank you for being such a beautiful example of love. I love you both so much forever.”

Three days earlier, Dominic — who shares daughters Audrey, 22, and Lily-Rose, 19, with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson — gushed over his romance with his now-fiancée.

“Punching way above my weight — yep absolutely, I’m a lucky bastard,” he wrote via his Instagram earlier this month. “She’s the best human ever. Love ya love.”

Tish and the Legends of Tomorrow alum were first linked in July 2022 after sharing a series of flirty Instagram messages.

“Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “She truly feels like she found her soulmate. … Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was The One.”

The insider noted that it didn’t “take long” for Tish to realize that the Prison Break alum was her perfect match. “They’ve been inseparable since. She absolutely sees a future with him and feels so blessed that they found each other,” the source added.

The music manager was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus between 1993 and 2022. Tish ultimately filed for divorce in April 2022, citing irreconcilable differences and noting in her motion that the pair had not “cohabitated” as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

The 61-year-old “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner and Tish — who previously reconciled after their 2010 and 2013 splits — share five children: Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 23.

Billy Ray, for his part, has since moved on with Australian singer Firerose, and the two got engaged in November 2022.

“We got a chance to talk a lot and I got to meet his girlfriend,” Dolly Parton — who is Miley’s godmother — exclusively told Us Weekly in January of the Hannah Montana alum and his 34-year-old fiancée. “She seemed like a sweet girl. I love Billy Ray like I love Miley. They’re family. He’s like a brother to me and she’s like a daughter.”