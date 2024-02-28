There’s a new twist in the Cyrus family drama. While fans recently zeroed in on a possible rift between Miley and her father Billy Ray, after she neglected to thank him while accepting her first Grammys last month, a source tells Us Weekly there’s lingering bad blood between Tish Cyrus and her youngest daughter Noah — and it all boils down to a fight over Tish’s new husband, Dominic Purcell.

On the Feb. 7 episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Tish, 56, shared the fairy-tale origin story of her romance with Purcell, 54. In her telling, she’d had a longtime crush on the actor, who she’d watched on Prison Break with her two elder daughters, Brandi and Miley. She even joked that Purcell had been her “hall pass” throughout her 28-year marriage to ex-husband Billy Ray.

Tish added that Purcell had sent her a friendly DM on Instagram back in 2016, but she missed it at the time and decided to send him a message in 2022, shortly after filing for divorce from Billy Ray.

But the source exclusively tells Us there’s more to the couple’s love story, sharing that Noah, 24, was romantically involved with Purcell first. “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” says the source, who claims that Tish “was aware” of the situation. (Tish, Noah and Purcell did not respond to Us Weekly’s requests for comment.)

Tish and Purcell fell head over heels. Describing their first date, Tish said on “Call Her Daddy,” “So we go to lunch and make out for three hours.” She added that they said “I love you” a day later.

At least one family member, however, apparently was not supportive of the relationship. When Tish and Purcell wed at Miley’s Malibu mansion in August of 2023, Noah was not in attendance. Instead, she pointedly posted photos on Instagram of herself with her brother Braison, who had flown to California to see her, at a local Walmart.

Fans speculated that Noah had skipped the wedding because she’d taken her father’s side in the divorce (she was wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt for her Walmart outing) — but according to the source, she hadn’t been invited to the event. The source says Miley even had armed guards outside her home that day as a precaution to keep Noah, who lives in a condo just blocks from her sister, out if she tried to attend. (Miley did not respond to Us Weekly’s requests for comment.)

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” says the source. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

It seems Tish, meanwhile, has found a love that couldn’t be denied. “I cannot even tell you how amazing he is,” she said of Purcell on “Call Her Daddy.” “I am living my best life, and he is yummy.”

