Tish Cyrus fell in love with her “hall pass” Dominic Purcell — and then married him.

Tish, 56, admitted during the Wednesday, February 7, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she had joked about dating Purcell, 53, when she was still married to Billy Ray Cyrus. Tish had called it “heartbreaking” that she and Purcell couldn’t be “a couple because we’re so perfect.”

Tish and Billy Ray, 62, experienced various ups and downs throughout their marriage, which lasted from 1993 to 2022. Following the news of her divorce, Tish went public with Purcell that same year. However, their unconventional love story actually started years prior.

“In 2016, Dom DMed me,” Tish continued. “I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and … you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

Tish’s eldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus, discovered in 2017 that Purcell had “blocked” her on Instagram after the direct message.

“[His] ex had seen he hit me up and blocked me from his Instagram,” Tish explained. “I almost peed my pants because I was like … Why am I blocked? He doesn’t even know I exist, and I’m blocked. We were laughing so hard.”

Years later, Tish admitted to her friend that she wanted to go on a date with Purcell after officially calling it quits with Billy Ray. After figuring out that she was “unblocked,” Tish sent him an Instagram message about her production deal with NBCU. Using that as an in, Tish asked if he wanted to get together and discuss a potential show idea.

Purcell immediately responded, revealing that he had “a crush” on her. “So, we go to lunch and make out for like three hours,” Tish said, noting that the two shared their “I love yous” one day later.

“I cannot even tell you how amazing he is,” she added, noting that getting remarried was never on Tish’s radar. (She and Purcell officially tied the knot in August 2023.)

“I am living my best life, and he is yummy,” Tish gushed, explaining that “there is not one second” she doesn’t feel loved by Purcell.

When Tish married Purcell, Brandi, Miley and Trace Cyrus were present at their mom’s nuptials. Tish and Billy Ray’s youngest children, Braison and Noah Cyrus, did not attend. Tish played coy when discussing how the family’s dynamic has changed over the past few years.

“I’m just over here doing me,” Tish said. “If you like it, great. And if you don’t, that’s OK too.”