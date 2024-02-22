Dominic Purcell has seemingly always been a relationship-type guy as both of his public romances before marrying Tish Cyrus were long term.

The actor was married to Rebecca Williamson for nine years before they parted ways in 2008. Purcell then had an on-off relationship with actress AnnaLynne McCord, who is 17 years younger than him, lasting nearly a decade.

At the beginning of their romance, Purcell exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2011 that McCord was “one of the most intelligent women I’ve ever met in my life.” He joked, “She doesn’t take any of my s–t, which I need.”

When Purcell began dating Cyrus in 2022, who has since become his wife, he was equally as enamored by her personality.

Related: Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's Relationship Timeline Tish Cyrus has declared she’s “happy” with Dominic Purcell, her first public relationship following her split from Billy Ray Cyrus. The former couple got married in 1993, but they called it quits for the first time when the country singer filed for divorce in 2010. Tish and Billy later announced their reconciliation. Two years later, […]

“Punching way above my weight — yep absolutely,” Purcell wrote via Instagram in April 2023. “I’m a lucky bastard. She’s the best human ever. Love ya love @tishcyrus.”

Scroll down to see all of Purcell’s suitors, past and present:

Rebecca Williamson

The Prison Break alum was married to Williamson from 1998 to 2007. Their divorce was finalized the following year. Purcell and Williamson share four children: daughters Lily and Audrey and sons Augustus and Joseph.

AnnaLynne McCord

McCord and Purcell met while filming Officer Down. They went public with their romance in July 2011. “We have healthy debates, which I absolutely love,” McCord exclusively told Us in September 2011. “At the very end of the conversation we will both go, ‘I respect your opinion. I disagree with you. But I respect your opinion because I love you.'”

The twosome split in 2014 after dating three years but got back together in 2016. The 90210 actress and Purcell briefly broke up again in 2018 before rekindling their romance in 2020. McCord and Purcell’s relationship fizzled out for good by summer 2021.

Tish Cyrus

Tish started dating Purcell after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022. However, the pair first crossed paths in 2016 when Purcell DM’d Tish, writing, “Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and … you’re doing such a great job with your family.”

Tish didn’t see the message until 2017, when she realized she had been blocked by the actor. “[His] ex had seen he hit me up and blocked me from his Instagram,” Tish explained during a February 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I almost peed my pants because I was like … Why am I blocked? He doesn’t even know I exist, and I’m blocked.”

Once she had split from Billy Ray, Tish looked Purcell back up on Instagram and realized she was no longer blocked. She proceeded to message him and the pair began their romance. Purcell proposed in April 2023 and the couple tied the knot that August.