Miley Cyrus is officially a Grammy winner, but was more excited about sharing the stage with Mariah Carey during her acceptance speech.

“Mariah!” Cyrus, 31, mouthed from the 2024 Grammy Awards show audience on Sunday, February 4, after Carey, 54, announced Cyrus as the winner for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Cyrus was in complete shock as she received her first Grammy award for the song “Flowers” after being nominated eight times in the past.

“You have to stay right here!” Cyrus told Carey as she joined her on stage at Crypo.com Arena in Los Angeles. “This MC is going to stand by this MC for this, because this is just too iconic.”

Cyrus continued to gush over Carey, who was the first presenter of the evening, as the pair stood side by side. “I just got stuck in the rain and thought I was going to miss this moment. I could’ve missed the moment, that’s fine, but not Mariah Carey,” Cyrus continued. “I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything.”

Cyrus then turned her attention to the crowd, noting she felt good vibes after being sat in her “lucky No. 3 seat” at the awards show. The musician then told a story about a little boy who asked his parents for a butterfly but instead received a butterfly net.

According to Cyrus, it wasn’t until the boy “finally let go” and “surrendered” his hopes of catching a butterfly that the creature “landed on his nose.” Cyrus explained, “This song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”

Cyrus earned her first Grammys nomination in 2015 for Best Pop Vocal Album with her Bangerz record. In 2022, the singer received her second nod in the Album of the Year category as a featured artist and songwriter on Lil Nas X’s Montero.

In November 2023, Cyrus received six Grammy nominations for the 2024 award show: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

“Congratulations to all of this [year’s] Grammy nominees. Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud,” Cyrus wrote via Instagram after getting the news. “It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy.”

When Cyrus hit the red carpet on Sunday, she radiated from head to toe and looked like a real-life trophy. The “Used to Be Young” singer donned a safety pin dress by Maison Margiela that was made of metal.

The custom creation included metal panties and showed off Cyrus’ toned physique. She finished off her look with the brand’s Tabi heels and a voluminous, ’70s-inspired hairstyle.