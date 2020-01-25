Step aside, significant others! Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé and Pink are among the celebrities who invited family members to attend the Grammy Awards with them through the years.

The Hannah Montana alum was married to Liam Hemsworth at the time of the 2019 Grammys. However, the actor was unable to attend the ceremony after being hospitalized for kidney stones. Cyrus’ parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, joined her instead.

The “Slide Away” singer later met up with sister Noah Cyrus inside the event, where the actress performed with Shawn Mendes and participated in a tribute to godmother Dolly Parton. “My #1,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo with the “July” songstress. “The coolest girl I know. Sickest songwriter. Vocalist. Style Goddess. & above all the best little sister I could’ve ever asked for. @noahcyrus @recordingacademy.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, meanwhile, made the 2018 Grammys a family affair with daughter Blue Ivy, who they welcomed in January 2012. (The couple are also parents of twins Sir and Rumi, who arrived in June 2017.)

The eldest child of the power couple dazzled the crowd, sitting in between her proud parents on the front row. Jay-Z led the pack with the most nominations but ended up going home empty-handed.

Blue Ivy later made headlines for encouraging Beyoncé and the rapper to stop clapping during the ceremony. The duo cheered on Camila Cabello during her speech, prompting their daughter to reach over and motion for them to put their hands back down.

Pink, for her part, brought daughter Willow to the 2018 Grammys too. Her plus-one even got to meet one of her favorite stars: Rihanna. “Dreams come true,” the singer — who also shares son Jameson with husband Carey Hart — wrote via Instagram at the time. “My daughter lives for this woman. So do I.”

The “What About Us” songstress did not win in her category, but she walked the red carpet with Willow, Hart and mom Judy Moore. “We f–king did that!” she captioned another post. “Willow met her idol tonight @badgirlriri … her fave performances were Kendrick [Lamar], me, and [Lady] Gaga. My mom had fun and looked so fancy I can’t even stand it. My husband looked amazing and made me a flask of old fashioned.”

Scroll to see celebrities at the Grammys with their families!