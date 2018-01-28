A little decorum, please! Blue Ivy Carter star front-row at the 2018 Grammys and at one point during the show told her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to stop clapping on Sunday, January 28.

The couple’s eldest child is only 6 but she appeared to be calling the shots, telling her mom and dad to put down their hands as they applauded Camila Cabello‘s moving speech.

As the pair clapped, Blue — who was dressed in an eye-catching white suit and silver shoes — could be seen putting up her hand and slowly and solemnly gesturing towards each of them to stop what they were doing.

“I have no idea what Blue Ivy is doing but I’m here for it,” wrote one commenter who shared the iconic moment.

“Blue Ivy really just hushed her parents, I’m done,” another tweeted.

I have no idea what Blue Ivy is doing but I’m here for it. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Wxeb1IWWju — Emily Jokinen (@EmJJokinen) January 29, 2018

“Blue Ivy is the only person who can tell Beyonce and Jay-Z to calm down. A LEGEND,” one fan noted.

“Blue Ivy is my favorite TV talent show judge,” suggested another, silently reminding us of Cabello’s beginnings as an X Factor contestant. (Move over, Simon Cowell.)

“WHAT WAS THAT SIGN BLUE IVY WAS JUST SENDING US,” asked another. “She was telling her parents we don’t clap we’re royalty,” responded another person.

“Blue Ivy Carter is here to let you know that she’s underwhelmed,” tweeted another. “A baby Legend!”

“Dirt can’t afford to touch Blue Ivy,” noted another, while someone else tried to make BLUE IVY 2020 happen.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!