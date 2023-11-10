Miley Cyrus, Ice Spice and more stars are celebrating their nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

As announced on Friday, November 10, SZA leads with nine nominations while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét earned seven each. Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, boygenius and Brandy Clark all have six chances to take home a trophy in February.

“Congratulations to all of this [year’s] Grammy nominees. Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud,” Cyrus — who is nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album — wrote via Instagram. “It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy.”

Ice Spice, who received four nominations, took a minute to share her gratitude. “FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ?! are u s–tn me!!! thank YOU 🫵” she tweeted.

Keep scrolling to see all the Grammy nominee’s reactions: