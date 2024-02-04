The Best Fashion From the 2024 Grammys: What the Stars Wore

The best in music brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Grammys.

Industry icons and buzzy newcomers rocked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4. We’re talking billowing gowns, skin-baring frocks, eye-catching suits and out-of-this-world hair and glam. Footwear was also memorable, with fan-favorite stars strutting their stuff in platforms, stilettos and even sneakers.

After giving cameras their best angles, celebrities headed inside the venue to celebrate the songs, singers, songwriters and producers that created tunes worth listening to throughout the past year.

This year’s nominees include Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams and Victoria Monét for Best New Artist as Jon Batiste (World Music Radio), boygenius (the record), Miley Cyrus (Endless Summer Vacation), Lana Del Ray (Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd), Janell Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Olivia Rodrigo (GUTS), Taylor Swift (Midnights) and SZA (SOS) battle it out for Album of the Year.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion from the 2024 Grammys and follow the show on CBS: