List of 2024 Grammy Awards Nominees and Winners

The Grammys are back and bigger than ever with new categories and a star-studded lineup of chart-topping performers.
Trevor Noah returns as host for the fourth consecutive year, taking the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Nominations were announced in November 2023 with three new categories introduced — including Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album — bringing the total number to a whopping 94.
SZA leads the 2024 nominations with nine opportunities to take home a Grammy, from Album of the Year and Song of the Year to Best R&B Performance. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and Serban Ghenea follow closely behind with seven nods each. (Monét’s daughter, Hazel, has the chance to become the youngest Grammy winner in history at 2 years old as a featured artist on Monét’s song “Hollywood.”)
Along with historic nominations, the 66th annual Grammy Awards are bringing milestone performances. Legendary artist Joni Mitchell, a nine-time Grammy winner, will sing at the awards show for the first time in her decades-long career. Billy Joel, meanwhile, is set to make his return to the Grammys stage after 22 years away.
Scroll down to see a list of 2024 Grammy Awards nominees — and look for the bold names during the show to find out who won:
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Album of the Year
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth (feat. Billie Eilish) – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey (feat. Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Thousand Miles”
SZA (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift (feat. Ice Spice) – “Karma”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”
Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
James Blake – “Loading”
Romy and Fred Again.. – “Strong”
Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Flowdan – “Rumble”
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One in a Million”
Calvin Harris (feat. Ellie Goulding) – “Miracle”
David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed – “Bad Man”
Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox – “Jaded”
Best Rock Song
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
The Rolling Stones – “Angry”
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman …
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
Boygenius – “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Robert Glasper (feat. Sir and Alex Isley) – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface (feat. Coco Jones) – “Simple”
Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
PJ Morton (feat. Susan Carol) – “Good Morning”
SZA – “Love Language”
Victoria Monét (feat. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét) – “Hollywood”
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Halle – “Angel”
Robert Glasper (feat. Sir and Alex Isley) – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Snooze”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem (feat. Kendrick Lamar) – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike (feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane) – “Scientists & Engineers”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy (feat. 21 Savage) – “Sittin’ on Top of the World”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
Lil Durk (feat. J. Cole) – “All My Life”
SZA – “Low”
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike (feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane) – “Scientists & Engineers”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (feat. Aqua) – “Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]”
Best Rap Album
Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Dierks Bentley (feat. Billy Strings) – “High Note”
Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”
Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) – “I Remember Everything”
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) – “I Remember Everything”
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Best American Roots Performance
Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”
Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”
Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”
Best Americana Performance
Allison Russell – “The Returner”
Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”
Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Dear Insecurity”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”
Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”
Best American Roots Song
Allison Russell – “The Returner”
Billy Strings (feat. Willie Nelson) – “California Sober”
Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Dear Insecurity”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”
The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”
Best Americana Album
Allison Russell – The Returner
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold
Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Best Latin Pop Album
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma – Don Juan
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cabra – Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas las Flores
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton – Born for Greatness
Beenie Man – Simma
Burning Spear – No Destroyer
Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal
Best Comedy Album
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Meryl Streep – Big Tree
Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
Various Artists – Barbie The Album
Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (feat. Aqua) – “Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]”
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By)”
Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken [From Barbie the Album]”
Best Music Video
The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Best Music Film
David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now
Little Richard – I Am Everything
Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
Laufey – Bewitched
Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Producer of the Year, Classical
Brian Pidgeon
David Frost
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Morten Lindberg