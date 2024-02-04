List of 2024 Grammy Awards Nominees and Winners

The Grammys are back and bigger than ever with new categories and a star-studded lineup of chart-topping performers.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the fourth consecutive year, taking the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Nominations were announced in November 2023 with three new categories introduced — including Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album — bringing the total number to a whopping 94.

SZA leads the 2024 nominations with nine opportunities to take home a Grammy, from Album of the Year and Song of the Year to Best R&B Performance. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and Serban Ghenea follow closely behind with seven nods each. (Monét’s daughter, Hazel, has the chance to become the youngest Grammy winner in history at 2 years old as a featured artist on Monét’s song “Hollywood.”)

Along with historic nominations, the 66th annual Grammy Awards are bringing milestone performances. Legendary artist Joni Mitchell, a nine-time Grammy winner, will sing at the awards show for the first time in her decades-long career. Billy Joel, meanwhile, is set to make his return to the Grammys stage after 22 years away.

Scroll down to see a list of 2024 Grammy Awards nominees — and look for the bold names during the show to find out who won:

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Album of the Year

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth (feat. Billie Eilish) – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey (feat. Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Thousand Miles”

SZA (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ice Spice) – “Karma”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”

Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”

James Blake – “Loading”

Romy and Fred Again.. – “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Flowdan – “Rumble”

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One in a Million”

Calvin Harris (feat. Ellie Goulding) – “Miracle”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed – “Bad Man”

Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Slipknot – “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox – “Jaded”

Best Rock Song

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman …

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”

Boygenius – “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Robert Glasper (feat. Sir and Alex Isley) – “Back to Love”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface (feat. Coco Jones) – “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”

PJ Morton (feat. Susan Carol) – “Good Morning”

SZA – “Love Language”

Victoria Monét (feat. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét) – “Hollywood”

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Halle – “Angel”

Robert Glasper (feat. Sir and Alex Isley) – “Back to Love”

SZA – “Snooze”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem (feat. Kendrick Lamar) – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike (feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane) – “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy (feat. 21 Savage) – “Sittin’ on Top of the World”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”

Lil Durk (feat. J. Cole) – “All My Life”

SZA – “Low”

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike (feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane) – “Scientists & Engineers”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (feat. Aqua) – “Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]”

Best Rap Album

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Dierks Bentley (feat. Billy Strings) – “High Note”

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) – “I Remember Everything”

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) – “I Remember Everything”

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Best American Roots Performance

Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”

Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”

Best Americana Performance

Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”

Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Dear Insecurity”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”

Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

Best American Roots Song

Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Billy Strings (feat. Willie Nelson) – “California Sober”

Brandy Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile) – “Dear Insecurity”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”

The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”

Best Americana Album

Allison Russell – The Returner

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas las Flores

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Born for Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal

Best Comedy Album

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora

Various Artists – Barbie The Album

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (feat. Aqua) – “Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]”

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By)”

Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken [From Barbie the Album]”

Best Music Video

The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture Barbie]”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Best Music Film

David Bowie – Moonage Daydream

Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now

Little Richard – I Am Everything

Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Laufey – Bewitched

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Producer of the Year, Classical

Brian Pidgeon

David Frost

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Morten Lindberg