The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will hand out trophies to music’s biggest stars on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Nominations for the awards ceremony were announced in November 2023, with rapper SZA leading the pack with nine nods. Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét all follow close behind with seven each. Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, Boygenius and Brandy Clark, meanwhile, all scored six nominations each.

“Cause I’m overwhelmed by it and it gives me alotta [sic] anxiety to think of words … but I’m very grateful and very shook,” SZA wrote via X (formerly Twitter) after the nominations were announced. “And I wish my granny was here to come w me again.”

SZA invited her grandmother as her date to the 2018 Grammys when she was nominated (and performed) for the first time.

Related: Stars You May Not Realize Are Grammy Winners Something for everyone. The Grammy Awards are known as “music’s biggest night,” but the Recording Academy also hands out a ton of trophies in non-musical categories — and you might be surprised to find out who’s won them. One of the major sources of unusual Grammy winners is Best Spoken Word Album, first awarded in […]

“I had to,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the February 2018 red carpet. “My granny came all the way from St. Louis and she’s never flown before.”

SZA’s grandmother died one year later.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2024 Grammy Awards:

When Are the 2024 Grammys?

The Grammys take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and runs through 11:30 p.m.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Grammys?

Trevor Noah will emcee the ceremony for the fourth year in a row.

“I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun,” Noah said on his “What Now?” podcast in December 2023. “I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

Who Is Nominated at the 2024 Grammys?

SZA, Swift, Cyrus, Rodrigo and Ice Spice all scored multiple nods. For Album of the Year, the nominees include Batiste, Cyrus, Rodrigo, Swift, SZA, Boygenius, Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monáe.

“Sort of a crazy day yesterday. I started off my morning by getting the extraordinary news that because of you and because of the way you have supported my album Midnights, it just got nominated for six Grammys!” Swift gushed during her November 2023 concert in Argentina, holding up six fingers. “You’re the best. You continue to be the best. You’re the only reason that anything like that ever happened in my life.”

What Are the New Grammys Categories?

The 2024 Grammys introduced a range of new categories, including Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Additionally, trophies for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical will be moved into the general field.

Related: Stars Who Have Broken Grammy Records: Beyonce, Adele and More With another year’s worth of Grammys awarded, it’s high time to check in on Grammy Award records and all the big names who have broken them over the course of the awards show’s six-decade history. Taylor Swift skipped the 2019 Grammys — instead opting to attend the British Academy Film Awards with boyfriend Joe Alwyn […]

How to Watch the 2024 Grammys

The Grammys will air live on CBS. It will also be available to stream via Paramount+.