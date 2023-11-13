Taylor Swift couldn’t be happier to have earned six Grammy nominations.

Swift, 33, thanked her fans for supporting her 10th studio album, Midnights, during an Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday, November 11.

“Sort of a crazy day yesterday,” she told the crowd. “I started off my morning by getting the extraordinary news that because of you and because of the way you have supported my album Midnights, it just got nominated for six Grammys!”

The crowd cheered for Swift while she held up six fingers and happily danced while sitting at a piano. “You’re the best. You continue to be the best. You’re the only reason that anything like that ever happened in my life.”

Swift is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit “Anti-Hero.” She’s also up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, as well as Best Pop Duo for “Karma” featuring Ice Spice.

If Swift wins the Album of the Year, she will be the first artist to receive the award four times. She’s currently tied with Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon. She also made history by receiving the nomination for Song of the Year for the seventh time. She has a total of 12 Grammys. The 2024 Grammys are set to take place on Sunday, February 4.

Swift’s Grammy nominations aren’t the only reason why she’s been making headlines lately. During her Saturday concert, she surprised fans — and Travis Kelce — while swapping lyrics to the song “Karma.” Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” she changed the words to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” referencing her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player.

Kelce, 34, smiled and blushed when he heard the new lyrics from the crowd as he watched the show next to Swift’s dad.

After the concert ended, Swift ran up to Kelce and gave him a kiss.

After leaving Argentina, Swift is kicking off the South American leg of her tour on Friday, November 17, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Ahead of the show dates, she took to social media to reflect on her time in Argentina. “Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible,” she captioned photos of her performing. “I can’t even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds. I’d never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories. Thanks to the amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday and blowing us away with your passion and excitement. See you next weekend, Rio!! 💋” (Swift had to postpone her Friday show due to weather.)