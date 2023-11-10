Taylor Swift shocked fans with a last-minute Buenos Aires Eras Tour cancellation — something truly unprecedented for the singer.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performer and crew,” Swift, 33, shared via Instagram on Friday, November 10. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.”

Swift, trying to make lemonade out of lemons, noted that the “good news” is she’ll “get to stay in Argentina longer.”

Friday night’s show was set to be the second of her South American tour dates as Swift was scheduled to perform at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires from Thursday, November 9 to Saturday, November 11. The Friday night cancellation means that Swift will end her three-night run on Sunday, November 12.

She’s also set to perform in Rio de Janeiro and São Paolo during the rest of November.

Swift postponed the concert came hours after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, arrived in Buenos Aires. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end jetted to Argentina one day after attending his teammate Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation gala in Missouri.

While Swift couldn’t attend the event, she did her part. The singer donated a framed, “commemorative” platinum record with an “authentic autograph,” the Optimal Fundraising Group revealed in a Thursday Instagram post.

Things between Swift and Kelce started heating up in September after he failed to get her number when attending the Eras Tour in July. Kelce invited Swift to one of his football games and she jumped at the chance to attend. Their relationship has continued to evolve since then, with Swift being spotted at various NFL games over the past few months.

Kelce has since decided to return the favor and support Swift in South America during his bye week. (The athlete’s NFL schedule will continue on Monday, November 20, when Chiefs play the Eagles.)

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a separate source told Us earlier this week. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Kelce first hinted at the Argentina trip during a Wednesday, November 8 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts alongside brother Jason Kelce. Travis said planned on heading “closer to the equator” when asked about his plans for the time off.

“I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” he teased at the time. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”