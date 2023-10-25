It may have been National Tight End Day on Sunday, October 22, but tight end Travis Kelce was all about his teammates.

“Woo! What a day for some football, baby,” Kelce, 34, said in the video, which the Kansas City Chiefs posted to Instagram on Wednesday, October 25. “Fire up, baby. What a beautiful day for some ball, huh? Let’s go out there and do it for each other like we always do.”

The Chiefs “mic’d up” Kelce during the Sunday game when they played the Los Angeles Chargers on their home turf at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Throughout the sporting event, the tight end repeatedly made sure to support his peers’ actions.

“Hell yeah boy, way to make plays!” Kelce gushed after the Chiefs scored their first touchdown of the game. “One at a time!”

He also screamed, “Atta boy,” when teammate Rashee Rice caught a pass. “Give me more, dog,” Kelce added. “More! We need more, let’s go!”

Sunday’s game also marked the return of Mecole Hardman, who was recently traded back to the Chiefs from the New York Jets.

“Oh yeah, ‘Cole!” Kelce exclaimed as Hardman, 25, broke a tackle at the 40-yard line. “Come one, come on! That’s greatness. That’s what I’m talkin’ about boy.”

Kelce’s sportsmanship also extended to the Chargers athletes. “Good tackle,” Kelce quipped to one of his opponents.

The game ultimately concluded in the Chiefs’ favor. “That’s how you finish off a f—king game right there,” he noted after they won by scoring another touchdown. Addressing Hardman, Kelce added, “That’s how you finish it off. Happy as hell for you, brother.”

Kelce continued: “We just keep turning that up on their ass!”

Kelce and the Chiefs — who are seven weeks into the 2023-2024 NFL season — had a VIP cheering section to watch them clinch the victory. Taylor Swift, Kelce’s new love interest, stepped out at the game and sat in a private box with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the rest of the Mahomes family, including Patrick’s mom Randi and brother Jackson. The Grammy winner, 33, even wore a friendship bracelet with Kelce’s #87 jersey number on it.

In the middle of the broadcast, the NFL even poked fun at Kelce’s relationship with Swift while detailing his stats. CBS created a graphic of his performance when Swift attended the game in comparison to when he’s “left to his own devices,” which references the lyrics in her song “Anti-Hero.”

“How could I not be aware of this?” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, with a laugh during the Wednesday episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “‘Left to his own devices.’ Well put.”

Travis and Swift have been linked since September with a source telling Us Weekly earlier the month that their friends think they are already “in love.”

At the end of Sunday’s game, Travis and Swift left hand-in-hand before heading to a private dinner date and a postgame celebration. At the party, Swift gave Travis a kiss on the cheek in an Instagram photo shared by Hardman’s girlfriend.