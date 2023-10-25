Travis Kelce continues to be a good sport when it comes to public discussion of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce, 34, recapped the NFL’s Week 7 games with older brother Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, October 25, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. When Jason, 35, brought up the now-viral analysis of Travis’ game performance with Swift, 33, in the stands — which was shown during the Sunday, October 22, broadcast on CBS — Travis laughed off the comparison.

“Taylor was in attendance and it’s turning out it was good she was in attendance because they put your stats up — when she’s at the game, when she is not at the game. I don’t know if you’re aware of this,” Jason said on the podcast, to which Travis quipped, “How could I not be aware of this?”

Jason continued: “When TSwift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards. And when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game.”

Travis noted that he saw the graphic, which made a reference to lyrics from Swift’s 2022 single “Anti-Hero.” He teased, “‘Left to his own devices.’ Well put.”

Swift made her fourth NFL appearance of the season on Sunday, cheering on the tight end from a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes. Swift wore a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a friendship bracelet adorned with Travis’ jersey number, 87. She and Matthews, 28, were even caught celebrating a touchdown by using a special handshake.

The pop star surprised sports fans and Swifties alike in September when she attended Travis’ game against the Chicago Bears after he publicly invited her to see him “rock the stage” in Kansas City. (He made his first move on “New Heights” in July, revealing that he hoped to connect with Swift at one of her Eras Tour stops at the same stadium this summer.)

Swift’s game day appearances have caused a major uptick in NFL viewership — and the Kelce family has been candid about the increased attention. Earlier this month, Jason and Travis debated whether the league was “overdoing it” with its nonstop coverage of the budding romance.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all’s at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think … they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially in my situation,” Travis confessed on “New Heights,” acknowledging that the NFL was “just trying to have fun” by capitalizing on the moment.

Jason added at the time that he thought “the NFL’s not used to celebrities coming to the games,” using the NBA as a comparison. “Basketball has it figured out,” he argued.

The NFL later defended its tactics, noting in an October 4 statement, “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

After Sunday’s game, Swift celebrated with Travis and some of his teammates — and the couple packed on the PDA in photos shared by Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr.‘s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. Swift planted a kiss on Travis’ cheek in one snap, placing her hand on his chest.