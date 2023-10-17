Taylor Swift‘s connection with Travis Kelce — and the Kansas City Chiefs — goes deeper than surface level.

Fans of Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, noticed an unlikely thread between the couple as their budding romance continues to make headlines. Swifties took to social media on Monday, October 16, to point out that former Chiefs athlete Khalen Saunders is the younger brother of Kameron Saunders, who stole the show as one of Swift’s backup dancers on The Eras Tour (and appears in the new concert film).

Khalen, 27, was selected by the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft, securing a Super Bowl ring for his rookie season when his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers. He and the Chiefs — Kelce included — earned another Super Bowl trophy earlier this year against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Khalen was subsequently traded to the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2023 NFL season, but his brother celebrated a memorable milestone while performing with Swift in Kansas City this summer.

“This weekend is a special one!!! HOME STATE!!!!!! 🏡🥹❤️💛,” Kameron gushed via Instagram in July, sharing a slideshow of photos from Arrowhead Stadium and posing in Khalen’s No. 99 uniform.

Kameron continued: “Born and raised in St. Louis but Kansas City is like a second home! I graduated from UMKC, I lived here on and off for the past 4 years, my brother played for the Chiefs (2019-2023) and I’ve been to games at this stadium way more times than I can count to support my brother but never been on the field. Full circle!!! 🥹🥰 Super excited to share this moment with you guys! See you out there! Big hugs! 🥰.”

Swift brought her career-spanning Eras Tour to Missouri on July 7 and 8. Kelce attended one of the three-hour concerts at his team’s home stadium, confessing on his “New Heights” podcast later that month that he attempted to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet. However, the pair didn’t cross paths at the show.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he teased. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Kelce went on to invite Swift to see him “rock the stage” at the stadium — and she took him up on the offer. She was spotted at the September 24 Chiefs game, cheering from his VIP suite alongside his friends and mom, Donna. Swift has supported her new flame twice more, most recently attending the Thursday, October 12, matchup between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

Days later, the twosome surprised fans with cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live hosted by Pete Davidson. Swift and Kelce were spotted holding hands as they made their way to an afterparty, stepping out once again for a dinner date in New York City on Sunday, October 15.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Swift has “high hopes” for her future with Kelce. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the insider added. “They’re taking it day by day. … She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

The feeling is apparently mutual, with a second source telling Us, “Travis is completely smitten.”