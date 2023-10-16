Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made fans’ wildest dreams come true on another cozy date night in New York City.

The couple stepped out for the second night in a row on Sunday, October 15, dining at the Waverly Inn in Greenwich Village. Swift, 33, was a vision in a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier top with a floral print, which she paired with a black bustier underneath and a black leather miniskirt. She rocked a pair of black boots and wore her blonde tresses in a chic updo.

Kelce, 34, opted for a monochromatic look, wearing a khaki jacket and matching pants with a black T-shirt. He beamed as the pair walked side by side, clutching onto Swift’s hand with both of his.

The dinner date came after Kelce traveled to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium solo on Sunday to watch his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Jets. He sported an all-green outfit for the game, which marked Jason’s 145h consecutive start for the Philly team. (The Jets won 20-14, ending the Eagles’ run as the only undefeated team in the NFL this season.)

Swift didn’t accompany Travis to the game, but the twosome each made surprise cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live one night prior. Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice, with whom she collaborated on a remix of the Midnights song “Karma.” Travis, meanwhile, briefly appeared in a sketch poking fun at the NFL’s constant coverage of his relationship with Swift.

During the Saturday, October 14, episode, host Pete Davidson wore Swift’s Eras Tour merch as he reported from the sidelines of a football field. “So far, no sign of Blondie,” he quipped. “I’m starting to wonder why I’m even here.”

Swift has supported Travis at three Kansas City Chiefs games this season, most recently attending the Thursday, October 12, matchup against the Denver Broncos. She sat with his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium and cheered with Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Matthews.

While Swift hasn’t directly addressed her budding romance, Travis previously hinted at wanting to keep their relationship more under the radar following her first Chiefs appearance on September 24.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor [at the Eras Tour],” he said on his “New Heights” podcast on September 27, referring to a July episode in which he name-dropped Swift and revealed he tried giving her his number. “What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives.”

Travis gushed that he’s “enjoying life” before explaining, “Moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying ‘All right now’ will have to be kinda where I keep it.”

The frenzy hasn’t slowed down, however, with Swift’s attendance causing major spikes in NFL viewership. Fans aren’t the only ones who’ve become invested in the pair’s relationship — a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Travis and Swift’s inner circles see the sparks.

“They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider told Us, adding that friends think Travis and Swift make a “great match.”