Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s newfound relationship is “going great,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s still so new, but they really like each other,” the insider adds. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, first expressed interest in Swift, 33, in July when he revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he attempted to exchange numbers at her Eras Tour concert in Missouri to no avail.

Kelce later invited Swift to watch him “rock the stage” at the Chief’s Arrowhead Stadium, which was the site of her summer concert in Kansas City. The Grammy winner attended the Chiefs’ home game on September 24, sitting in Kelce’s private box next to his mother, Donna Kelce.

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't?? Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” Travis gushed to his older brother, Jason Kelce, during a September episode of their podcast. “It was absolutely electric. To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

As Travis and Swift continued to explore their connection, she stepped out — clad in the NFL team’s merch — at the Chiefs’ games on October 1 and October 12.

“It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” Travis gushed about their connection during a Chiefs press conference earlier this month. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments.”

Swift and Travis being busy with their “own things” is exactly what makes their respective pals believe they’re a “good match,” according to the source.

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

“They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider says, noting they will continue to visit each other in both Kansas City and her home base of New York City. “They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.”

The source also confirms that Swift will attend more of Travis’ games — but not every single one on the schedule.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis,” the insider tells Us. “She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson