Swift, 33, attended Travis Kelce’s game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12, wearing a Chiefs jacket designed by Kelce’s friend and sports commentator Erin Andrews. The zip-up windbreaker featured the team’s red and white colors with the logo written in cursive. Swift paired the outerwear — which retails for $112 and comes from Andrews’ line Women’s WEAR — with a black tank, leather pants and her signature red lip.

Andrews, 45, took to Instagram to praise Swift for wearing the piece, writing, “@TaylorSwift in #WEARbyEA!” She added, “I’m crying happy tears! Thank you!”

Andrews previously told Variety that she gifted Swift the Chiefs merch and hoped that the hitmaker would wear it.

The TV personality also voiced her support for her friend Kelce, 34, and Swift’s rumored relationship in a podcast episode of “Calm Down” earlier this month — which she cohosts with TV host Charissa Thompson.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour],” she said in a clip that was recorded in August. “Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.”

She continued, “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Thompson, 41, added, “Do it for yourself, do it for us. Do it for the people. Because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy.”

Thursday’s game marks the third Chiefs’ match Swift has attended. She first graced the NFL with her presence in September, at the Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game. The following week, she made headlines at the Chiefs vs. New York Jets game while wearing the team’s colors — red, white and gold.

Travis admitted on a podcast episode of “New Heights,” which he cohosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, that he attempted to ask Swift out in July at her Kansas City show of the Eras Tour. Because Swift does not do meet and greets “before or after the show,” he was unable to ask her on a date. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her … I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my [phone] number on it,” he said at the time.