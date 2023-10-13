Taylor Swift is officially acquainted with both of Travis Kelce’s parents.

Swift, 33, was seen chatting with Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, while attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game on Thursday, October 12.

In footage from the game, the pop star smiled and laughed while talking to Ed. The duo both wore Chiefs apparel to the game to show their support for Travis’ team.

During the game, which the Chiefs won 19-8, Swift sat next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. In a clip from the game shared via social media, Donna, 71, pointed out players on the field to the singer, who waved down at them in response.

Swift also watched the action with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. When Travis caught a 20-yard pass during the second quarter, the two women could be seen celebrating with a hug.

Thursday’s sporting event marks Swift’s third time attending a Chiefs game since dating speculation about her and Travis, 34, began to swirl last month. She cheered on the tight end from an Arrowhead suite for the first time on September 24, days after Travis teased that he’d invited Swift to a game.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” the athlete said during a September 21 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Swift showed her support for the second time at the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on October 1. The Grammy winner was joined by pals Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, director Shawn Levy and brother Austin Swift while watching the game from a MetLife Stadium suite in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Despite her support of Travis’ football career, Swift has yet to comment on the duo’s romance rumors. The athlete, meanwhile, publicly praised the musician for showing up to his September 24 game.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pullin’ up, that was pretty ballsy,” Travis said during a September episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know? The friends, the family. She looked amazing.”

When Jason, 35 — who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles — asked Travis if wanted to comment on the nature of his relationship with Swift, Travis politely declined, saying that he wanted “to respect both of our lives.”

As for how Swift feels about Travis, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that she “has high hopes” for the pair’s future although they are “taking it day by day.”

The insider continued: “She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”