They’ve got good genes! Taylor Swift’s younger brother, Austin, isn’t just good-looking, he’s talented, too.

The 26-year-old Pennsylvania native is paving his own path in the entertainment world in which his sister currently reigns as a pop star. And just like his big sis, the actor was blessed with gorgeous natural curls and bright blue eyes.

Austin currently stars in the film Cover Versions alongside Debby Ryan, Drake Bell and Katie Cassidy. The mystery film, which follows a band of four trying to recall a night of scandal prior to playing at their first music festival, will be available on digital on April 10

He’s a University of Notre Dame Graduate

Before taking on Hollywood roles, Austin attended two of the country’s most prestigious colleges. He attended Notre Dame from 2010 to 2011 before transferring to Vanderbilt University, but ultimately returned to Notre Dame where he graduated in May 2015.

His Acting Debut Was in a Film With a Famous Actor

Though it was a small role, Austin first debuted his acting chops in the 2016 crime-drama film I.T., which starred Piece Brosnan. Taylor was quick to congratulate her little bro on the gig. “My brother @austinkingsleyswift just acted in his first movie and I’m all proud and stuff,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

He Interned at Lionsgate

Austin opened up about his post-college internship with the entertainment company in a summer 2017 interview with Variety. According to the outlet, some of his duties included making and sending out DVD screeners.

He’s Close With His Sister

The Live by Night actor has not only accompanied Taylor to various award shows and movie premieres, but he’s also shown his admiration for the “Delicate” songstress in multiple social media posts including one where he called her “the best sister anyone could ask for.”

He Won Quite the Award in Middle School — and Has a Sense of Humor

Austin has jokes! His Twitter profile reads: “Thoughts on life from the Winner of the 2006 Ellis Middle School 8th grade Social Studies Award.”

