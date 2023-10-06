Travis Kelce remains unbothered when it comes to the amount of attention surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” Kelce, 34, said during a press conference in Kansas City on Friday, October 6.

A reporter then asked directly about Swift in a follow-up question about the attention on the tight end.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason,” he said. “You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”

The athlete’s whirlwind romance with Swift, 33, has been making headlines since he revealed he tried shooting his shot at one of her Eras Tour performances.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told brother Jason Else on their “New Heights” podcast in July. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

In a wild turn of events, Swift publicly accepted Travis’ invitation by showing up to support his team at a game against the Chicago Bears. The singer was seen spending time with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, in the VIP suite before leaving the stadium with the professional football player.

The following week, Swift cheered for Travis when the Chiefs played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, October 1. She was joined by her star-studded friend group including Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter.

“They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly after the outing.

Travis has not been shy about showing his appreciation for Swift as well. He praised Swift for making the decision to attend his big game.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he said on his podcast last month of her first appearance. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman. It was absolutely electric.”

At the time, Travis reflected on how he planned to address the attention surrounding the couple.

“I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he explained. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”