Celebrity News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Is Making Swifties Out of Hollywood and the Entire NFL

By
Celebs React to Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Relationship Patrick Mahomes Hilarie Burton and More Stars Weigh In
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.JC Olivera;Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images(2)
7

Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets.

Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings” and couldn’t meet with him, he later revealed — fans and stars alike have been clamoring for a Swift/Kelce romance.

Everyone’s wishes came true two months later when Swift accepted the Chiefs tight end’s invitation to see him play at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium — the same venue where she had performed for Eras.

As Swift cheered Travis on alongside his mom, Donna Kelce — even chest-bumping a friend in excitement — fan frenzy reached a fever pitch after the two were spotted leaving together and hopping into a convertible. The NFL — along with other stars — couldn’t wait to chime in on the whirlwind evening.

