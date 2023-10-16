Katy Perry is just like Us: She’s fully invested in Taylor Swift‘s romance with Travis Kelce.
Perry, 38, subtly chimed in on the high-profile couple after they stepped out together in New York City on Saturday, October 14. Photos of Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, holding hands quickly went viral on social media, prompting Perry to add her two cents in the comments section of a Vogue Instagram post.
“I ship,” she wrote on Sunday, October 15.
Perry’s reaction racked up more than 14,000 “likes” on the platform, but Swifties will recall that things weren’t always so rosy between the pop stars.
Swift revealed to Rolling Stone in 2014 that her hit single “Bad Blood” wasn’t about a breakup but was instead inspired by a fellow singer who allegedly “tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.” Swift didn’t name names at the time, but fans believed all signs pointed toward Perry. (Several dancers hired for Swift’s Red tour had previously worked with Perry — and ditched Swift in 2013 to join the latter’s Prismatic tour.)
Perry seemingly responded to the article at the time, tweeting, “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing.”
As the drama continued, Swift asserted in multiple 2015 interviews that she wasn’t interested in discussing the situation — and never called out Perry by name. “I never said anything that would point a finger in the specific direction of one specific person, and I can sleep at night knowing that,” she told GQ.
Perry, however, hinted via Twitter (now X) that she’d be down to bury the hatchet — and even collaborate with Swift — but only “if she says sorry.”
Despite denying she’d penned a diss track of her own on 2017’s Witness, listeners were quick to assume “Swish, Swish” referenced Perry’s feud with Swift. Perry later called on Swift to put an end to the mess.
“Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry claimed on The Late Late Show With James Corden in May 2017. “It’s about backing dancers. It’s so crazy.”
One month later, however, Perry asserted she was ready to close the chapter. “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” she said on the “Thrive Global Podcast.”
By 2019, the twosome had shut the door on their drama. Perry shared an Instagram pic of cookies she received from Swift with the words “Peace at Last” written in frosting. “Feels good,” Perry wrote. (The women later shared the screen in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.)
Perry isn’t the only one of Swift’s pals to support her relationship with Kelce, which reached new heights this weekend after their respective surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live.
“It’s still so new, but they really like each other. … They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly this month, adding that friends think the couple are a “good match.”