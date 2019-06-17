Fans were delighted to see Katy Perry and Taylor Swift announce that their relationship was officially “beef-free” after they embraced while dressed as a hamburger and a carton of french fries for Swift’s star-studded “You Need to Calm Down” video, but, as it turns out, they’ve been “hugging it out” for some time now!

The “Me!” singer, 29, opened up about how she managed to patch things up with her former frenemy, 34, while calling in to Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast show on Monday, June 17.

“You know … we’ve been on good terms for a while,” she began. “She sent me a really nice note and olive branch … like, an actual olive branch, to my tour, which started … the Reputation stadium tour awhile ago, and from that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”

The Grammy winner also revealed that, unbeknownst to fans, they’ve actually been hanging out!

“And then, like, we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things and then saw each other again at another party,” the former country star gushed.

For Swift, it was a welcome change. “Just, like, something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us,” she confessed. “She and I have been fine for a while, like, really on good terms, but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna tell people about it.”

The women had their reason for keeping their rekindled friendship under wraps. The Pennsylvania native noted, “We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever, you know, made the public aware.”

There have, of course, been hints. After receiving her olive branch from Perry in May 2018, Swift, who penned the hit tune “Bad Blood” about her fallout with the American Idol judge, had her own gift to send her former rival.

“Feels good,” the “Never Really Over” songstress captioned an Instagram snap on June 10 of cookies Swift had baked her on a plate reading, “Peace at Last.”

She also said that she’d be open to making music with Swift at some point. “I mean, I’m making music with Zedd. I’m open,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

Swift, for her part, added Perry’s new tune to her Apple Music playlist in May.

The Smurfs star also praised Swift in October after she “liked” a rare political post from the “Style” singer. “She’s setting such a great example,” Perry gushed.

The twosome, who were originally friends after meeting more than a decade ago, hit a rough patch over backup dancers Swift accused Perry of stealing from her tour. “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” the former told Rolling Stone in 2014.

Perry saw things differently, telling James Corden that Swift had “started it” during a “Carpool Karaoke” session in May 2017. “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” she said at the time. “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me,” she claimed. “I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

