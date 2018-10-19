Women supporting women. Katy Perry spoke out about “liking” her former rival Taylor Swift’s recent Instagram post.

“Of course,” Perry, 33, told reporters on Thursday, October 18, at the amfAR gala in Beverly Hills. “Because she’s setting such a great example.”

After long staying mum on the issue of politics, Swift endorsed two Democratic candidates in Tennessee. Perry was one of the more than 2 million Instagram users who liked the October 7 post.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” the 28-year-old “I Did Something Bad” singer wrote at the time. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

Swift went on to denounce one of Tennessee’s Republican candidates and has since continued encouraging her fans to vote in November.

Perry and the “Delicate” singer engaged in a feud for years after their friendship turned sour. The drama began in 2014 when two backup dancers left Swift’s tour to join the “Roar” singer’s tour. Though she didn’t call out the American Idol judge by name, the former country crooner once suggested that the two were “straight-up enemies.” The pop stars seemingly recorded diss tracks — “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish” — about each other, too.

However, the former pals appeared to put their squabble behind them when Perry sent Swift an olive branch in May. “So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch,” Swift said in a clip on her Instagram Story at the time. “This means so much to me.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer captioned the post, “Thank you Katy,” adding a pink heart emoji.

Perry first signaled she was ready to make amends in June 2017. “I am ready to let it go. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” she told Arianna Huffington in an interview. “I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’”

