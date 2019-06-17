Talk about an all-star cast! Taylor Swift released her celebrity-filled “You Need to Calm Down” music video on Monday, June 17.

The colorful and summery visual for the second single off the pop star’s forthcoming seventh studio album, Lover, features guest appearances by Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Adam Rippon, Ciara, Hayley Kiyoko and Queer Eye cast members Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk.

Most notably, the video includes a surprise cameo by Swift’s former nemesis Katy Perry, dressed in a cheeseburger costume.

Swift, 29, released the LGBTQ anthem on Friday, June 14, one day after unveiling the cover and details for Lover. The album, which comes out on August 23, features 18 songs, including “You Need to Calm Down” and lead single “Me!” featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

The 10-time Grammy winner took to Tumblr later on Friday to shut down a fan theory that she and Perry, 34, kissed in the “You Need to Calm Down” video. “Guys. That is ABSOLUTELY false,” she wrote. “To be an ally is to understand the difference between advocating and baiting. Anyone trying to twist this positivity into something it isn’t needs to calm down. It costs zero dollars to not step on our gowns.”

Swift and the “Never Really Over” singer feuded for years over a conflict with their backup dancers, but Perry publicly apologized in June 2017. More recently, the “Bad Blood” singer sent chocolate chip cookies to the American Idol judge with “Peace at Last” spelled out in red frosting on the plate. “Feels good,” Perry wrote on Instagram, while Swift commented with a series of pink heart emojis.

