Taylor Swift Denies Kissing Katy Perry in 'You Need to Calm Down' Video

She did not kiss a girl. Taylor Swift shot down rumors that she and former rival Katy Perry will lock lips in the upcoming music video for her new single, “You Need to Calm Down.”

A fan inquired about the possibility via Tumblr on Friday, June 14. “Hey uhhhh @taylorswift not to question you but you do know there’s a leaked concept that you and katy dress as fries and a burger and kiss,” the user wrote. “You do know that’s dumb, right? Please tell me you know it’s dumb.”

The Swiftie then emphasized the point in a follow-up post. “Also this isn’t me making jokes or anything,” the fan added. “If there is indeed a scene like that, you need to cut it right now before it airs because it’s genuinely a really bad idea. Seriously.”

Swift, 29, took the opportunity to set the record straight ahead of the video’s Monday, June 17, release. “Guys. That is ABSOLUTELY false,” she replied. “To be an ally is to understand the difference between advocating and baiting. Anyone trying to twist this positivity into something it isn’t needs to calm down. It costs zero dollars to not step on our gowns.”

The pop star’s latest song from her seventh album, Lover, takes aim at homophobia. “You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace / And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / ‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay,” she sings after giving GLAAD a shout-out.

Swift and Perry, 34, reiterated earlier this week that their longtime feud is done. The “Never Really Over” songstress shared an Instagram photo of cookies given to her by the former country singer, decorated with the phrase, “Peace at last.” The American Idol judge captioned the post, “Feels good,” and tagged “Let’s Be Friends” as the location.

The “Roar” singer made the first move in May 2018, sending the Grammy winner an olive branch ahead of her Reputation Stadium Tour opening night.

