Not so secret, anymore! Fans were able to fill in the blanks of Taylor Swift’s closely guarded seventh album after iTunes accidentally leaked several important details.

Swifties noticed on Thursday, June 13, the option to preorder a record called Lover, which featured 18 songs and listed its release date as August 23. A source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the information was legitimate, and the second single, titled “You Need to Calm Down,” would be out at midnight on Friday, June 14.

“iTunes put it up a few minutes early, but it was intended to be announced this afternoon before the second single’s release,” an insider told Us.

Swift, 29, promptly ran with the snafu, taking to Instagram Live on Thursday afternoon to announce the leaked details, herself. In addition to the already released information, the Grammy winner added that a music video for the second single would come out on Monday, June 17, and there will be four editions of the album.

No one was more excited about the livestream than Lindsay Lohan, who repeatedly expressed her allegiance to the singer’s fandom. “Omg love you!” the Mean Girls star, 32, commented. “So does my sis @alianalohan. … We think you’re great.”

Lohan later wrote, “My mom was in cats [sic],” and “You should respond!” Swift is set to star in the theatrical version of the musical in December.

As for her latest musical venture, Swift has been extremely tight-lipped, employing Easter eggs to keep fans guessing about the specifics. The songwriter hinted in a May interview with The Independent that the album’s title could be found in her “Me!” music video. “I think you see it once, and you hear it twice,” she teased. Her loyal followers quickly pointed out “Lover” as a potential name for the record.

The pop star admitted at the time that she would retire the clues if her fans grew tired of them. “I trust them to eventually unravel all of them, even if it isn’t until they hear the full album,” she explained. “That’s how I designed these clues, so that different ones would reveal themselves over time. I know this makes me sound like a frustrating magical elf making people guess my name or something. If the fans tell me they’re not having fun with it anymore, I swear I’ll stop!”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

