Erin Andrews hopes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be endgame — and she’s taking “credit” for setting up everyone’s favorite new couple.

Andrews, 45, appeared on the Monday, October 16, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and joked about getting the ball rolling for Kelce, 34, on her “Calm Down” podcast back in August. “Travis was very open about not getting to meet her,” Andrews said on Monday, referring to Kelce’s Eras Tour recap on his own “New Heights” podcast in July. “And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his. And we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy.'”

Seth Meyers gave Andrews and her cohost, Charissa Thompson, “credit where credit’s due” for pitching Kelce to Swift, 33, before the twosome were first spotted together in Kansas City in September. Andrews playfully hinted at wanting to be involved in all of the pair’s potential milestones.

“Of course, we’re getting all the credit now … We hope to officiate the wedding,” she quipped. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

Andrews gushed over “good looking” Kelce, calling him “such a great, great guy.”

Swift has attended three of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games since September 24, most recently cheering him on at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, October 12. During the game, she was spotted wearing a jacket from Andrews’ sportswear line.

“If you own a Kleenex company and she wipes her nose, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God!’ Yeah, this was a huge moment,” Andrews teased on the late-night show.

Like Andrews, many of Swift and Kelce’s close friends are supportive of the budding romance. “It’s still so new, but they really like each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that the pair’s pals think they make a “good match.”

According to the insider, Swift and Kelce “both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

The duo made waves in New York City this past weekend when they each made surprise cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, later holding hands on the way to an afterparty. Swift and Kelce stepped out again on Sunday, October 15, for a romantic dinner in downtown Manhattan.

Swift has remained tight-lipped about her status with Kelce, but he addressed their relationship during an episode of his podcast in September. “I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor [at the Eras Tour],” he said at the time, noting that he wanted to “respect” his connection with Swift.

While he gushed that he’s “enjoying life,” Kelce added, “Moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying ‘All right now’ will have to be kinda where I keep it.”

Kelce’s desire for privacy hasn’t stopped other celebs from chiming in. Andrews continued to joke about her role in the pair’s relationship on Tuesday, October 17, episode of the Today show.

“I’m the new Bumble,” she teased. “I have left him alone, although I am going to bug him this week because I just want to check in. … He’s got a glow to him. That’s a glow up, girls. He looks fantastic.”