Erin Andrews was eager for the tea about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as soon as rumors began to swirl about a potential appearance at the Sunday, September 24, Kansas City Chiefs game.

“Travis was in the middle of, like, a drill [and my fellow FOX sports reporter] Greg [Olsen] screams, ‘Hey Trav! Erin needs you in a minute to talk about some non-football things,” Andrews, 45, recalled during the Tuesday, September 26, episode of her “Calm Down” podcast.

Kelce, 33, eventually made his way over to Andrews, where he subtly confirmed that Swift, also 33, was planning to show up. “He goes, ‘Yeah, she’s gonna be here, but you didn’t hear that from me,’” Andrews said, asking him about the rumors she had started seeing on her phone. “I run over [to my fellow reporters] like a little kid, like, ‘You guys! She’s here!”

When the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears kicked off at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Swift was in Kelce’s private box, decked out in Chiefs merch. The Grammy winner sat beside Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, and eagerly watched the Chiefs’ landslide victory. Swift even adorably shouted “Let’s f–king go” when Travis scored a touchdown.

Travis has been vocal about his crush on Swift, publicly acknowledging on his “New Heights” podcast in July that he failed to give her his phone number after watching her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. The tight end then revealed last week on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he invited Swift to watch one of his games.

Andrews — who said it was so “exciting” to see Swift at the game — subsequently spoke to Travis’ pal and Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, about the appearance. Mahomes, 28, even told the sportscaster that he knew Travis was hungry to get the ball in the end zone to impress Swift.

Swift and Travis ultimately left the Sunday game together, hopping in his purple convertible for a date night. A source exclusively told Us Weekly several days later that it was not the first time the duo had been out.

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” the insider exclusively told Us. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now. … [Taylor is] working hard right now and not looking for anything serious, but anything is possible. They’re getting closer and closer every day.”

Travis later recapped the NFL outing during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his podcast. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” he told older brother Jason Kelce. “That was pretty ballsy.”

He continued: “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. It was absolutely electric. To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”